Threads, Meta's competitor to Twitter, is off to a fast start Threads, Meta's new Twitter competitor, has become the most rapidly downloaded app ever. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with tech journalist Kara Swisher about this rapid rise.

Business Threads, Meta's competitor to Twitter, is off to a fast start Threads, Meta's competitor to Twitter, is off to a fast start Listen · 4:16 4:16 Threads, Meta's new Twitter competitor, has become the most rapidly downloaded app ever. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with tech journalist Kara Swisher about this rapid rise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor