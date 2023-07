Online-only neobanks in Mexico are eager to win over new customers Many adults in Mexico don't have any kind of bank account, and a lot of those people are young and tech savvy. Financial tech startups see this as a big opportunity for online-only banks.

Economy Online-only neobanks in Mexico are eager to win over new customers Online-only neobanks in Mexico are eager to win over new customers Listen · 3:27 3:27 Many adults in Mexico don't have any kind of bank account, and a lot of those people are young and tech savvy. Financial tech startups see this as a big opportunity for online-only banks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor