The water crisis — and government influence on the media — in the Philippines Is there a water crisis happening in Manila? It depends on who you ask and from where you're getting your information. The answers, though, say a lot about the current state of Philippine media.

Asia The water crisis — and government influence on the media — in the Philippines The water crisis — and government influence on the media — in the Philippines Listen · 5:11 5:11 Is there a water crisis happening in Manila? It depends on who you ask and from where you're getting your information. The answers, though, say a lot about the current state of Philippine media. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor