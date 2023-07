Gotta catch some Zs! The new Pokémon Sleep plans to gamify bedtime This week, we got a trailer and a promise that in July, we'll get Pokemon Sleep. the game is "part virtual pet, part sleep tracking device."

This week, we got a trailer and a promise that in July, we'll get Pokemon Sleep. the game is "part virtual pet, part sleep tracking device."