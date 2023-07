Week in politics: Biden defends decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine The Biden administration defends its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis competes, clumsily, for the anti-LGBTQ vote.

Politics Week in politics: Biden defends decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine Week in politics: Biden defends decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine Listen · 4:20 4:20 The Biden administration defends its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis competes, clumsily, for the anti-LGBTQ vote. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor