Days after the mass shooting, Philadelphia moves to sue sellers of 'ghost guns' Philadelphia is the latest Democratic jurisdiction to sue sellers of gun parts that are easily turned into untraceable "ghost guns." Similar recent attempts have had mixed results.

National Days after the mass shooting, Philadelphia moves to sue sellers of 'ghost guns' Days after the mass shooting, Philadelphia moves to sue sellers of 'ghost guns' Listen · 3:50 3:50 Philadelphia is the latest Democratic jurisdiction to sue sellers of gun parts that are easily turned into untraceable "ghost guns." Similar recent attempts have had mixed results. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor