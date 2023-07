Outspoken Russian journalist Elena Milashina was attacked in Chechnya NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Olga Sadovskaya, vice chair of the Crew Against Torture, about the attack on Russian journalist Elena Milashina.

World Outspoken Russian journalist Elena Milashina was attacked in Chechnya Outspoken Russian journalist Elena Milashina was attacked in Chechnya Listen · 4:34 4:34 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Olga Sadovskaya, vice chair of the Crew Against Torture, about the attack on Russian journalist Elena Milashina. Correction A previous headline misstated the name of the Russian journalist as Olga Sadovskaya. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor