Big, mysterious, harmless Joro spiders have made themselves at home in Georgia Joro spiders came to Georgia about a decade ago and are rapidly proliferating. They're big, beautiful and harmless to humans, but it's too early to measure their potential impact on ecosystems.

Animals Big, mysterious, harmless Joro spiders have made themselves at home in Georgia Big, mysterious, harmless Joro spiders have made themselves at home in Georgia Listen · 3:24 3:24 Joro spiders came to Georgia about a decade ago and are rapidly proliferating. They're big, beautiful and harmless to humans, but it's too early to measure their potential impact on ecosystems. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor