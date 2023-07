Jake Tapper on his 1970s thriller 'All the Demons Are Here' NPR's Scott Simon talks to CNN anchor and author Jake Tapper about his new thriller, "All the Demons Are Here." It's a story set in 1970s America.

Books Jake Tapper on his 1970s thriller 'All the Demons Are Here' Jake Tapper on his 1970s thriller 'All the Demons Are Here' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to CNN anchor and author Jake Tapper about his new thriller, "All the Demons Are Here." It's a story set in 1970s America. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor