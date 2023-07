The readily available herbal supplement Kratom is facing wrongful death lawsuits Several families of people who fatally overdosed on the herb kratom are now suing the gas stations and vape shops that sold it to their loved ones.

Several families of people who fatally overdosed on the herb kratom are now suing the gas stations and vape shops that sold it to their loved ones.