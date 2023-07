Megan Rapinoe announces plans to retire after World Cup and NWSL season U.S. Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe plans on retiring after the upcoming World Cup and National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe is known for her on-field play as well as social justice advocacy.

