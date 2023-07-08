Metal band GWAR visits NPR in full costume

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

You never know who you're going to talk to next when you're in the host chair here at NPR - a senator, a presidential candidate, maybe an actor or author. Earlier this week, sitting in the ALL THINGS CONSIDERED studio, I got a visit unlike any I've had before, a visit from the legendary, the mythical, the epically costumed metal band Gwar.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Is this Everything Considered? Oh, no. It's ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

DETROW: ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. Is that you?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Oh, we're confused. Yes. We're supposed to go to Absolutely Nothing Considered Ever At All.

DETROW: So about their costumes - they're kind of hard to describe. It's a mix of, like, medieval war armor meets sci-fi alien meets a little bit of a huggable "Sesame Street" monster, although some of their humor isn't quite suitable for a children's program, and I would say neither are their prosthetic body parts.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: You got a lot of CDs back there.

DETROW: We do.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: CDs nut.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Terrible.

DETROW: As much as I'd like to say the Richmond, Va., based band was in the building to see me, the truth is they were popping in to say hi after wrapping up a set at NPR's Tiny Desk.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Thank you, people. Gwar and NPR. They said it couldn't be done.

(CHEERING)

DETROW: Gwar's distinct metal sound, which has inspired a cult following since the 1980s, is equal parts relentless and unpretentious.

GWAR: (Singing) Once upon a time in the village of Hamelin, had a dirty job so they hired an alien.

DETROW: And it was gratifying to learn that under the monster masks, the band members really seem to be long-time NPR listeners.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: We're actually a little nervous here at, you know, it's the home of Nina Totenberg and...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Terry Freaking Gross.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Hey. Hey. Watch your mouth.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: No, she's...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Why are you calling people names?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: No, she is a Gross.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: You're gross.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Your hygiene's not all great.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Terry Gross is a national treasure, so you shut your trap.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DETROW: You can catch the Gwar Tiny Desk Concert when it drops online July 17.

