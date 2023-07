Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling weighs in on the U.S. sending cluster munitions to Ukraine The Biden administration is sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling how they work and what he thinks of the decision.

National Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling weighs in on the U.S. sending cluster munitions to Ukraine Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling weighs in on the U.S. sending cluster munitions to Ukraine Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration is sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling how they work and what he thinks of the decision. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor