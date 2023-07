Director and writer Savanah Leaf on her movie 'Earth Mama' The movie "Earth Mama" follows a pregnant Black woman as she considers giving her baby up for adoption. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks director and writer Savanah Leaf about the sacrifices parents make.

Movies Director and writer Savanah Leaf on her movie 'Earth Mama' Director and writer Savanah Leaf on her movie 'Earth Mama' Audio will be available later today. The movie "Earth Mama" follows a pregnant Black woman as she considers giving her baby up for adoption. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks director and writer Savanah Leaf about the sacrifices parents make. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor