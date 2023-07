Mingus' 'Changes' is a mixed bag: Some brilliant music, then a hero's tragic fate In 1973, composer and bass virtuoso Charles Mingus signed his last recording contract with Atlantic; he'd stay with the label till his death in 1979. A new box set collects his music from that era.

