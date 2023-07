Experts debate whether the NATO alliance should keep expanding NPR's A Martinez talks to former Pentagon official Christopher Skaluba about NATO as it seeks new members amid threats from Russia, and an increasing challenge from China.

Europe Experts debate whether the NATO alliance should keep expanding Experts debate whether the NATO alliance should keep expanding Listen · 4:03 4:03 NPR's A Martinez talks to former Pentagon official Christopher Skaluba about NATO as it seeks new members amid threats from Russia, and an increasing challenge from China. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor