Elton John bids farewell to the road. His goodbye tour performed its last show Elton John performed on tour for the last time in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend. His farewell tour kicked off in 2018 but was forced to pause for two years due to the pandemic.

Music News Elton John bids farewell to the road. His goodbye tour performed its last show Elton John bids farewell to the road. His goodbye tour performed its last show Listen · 3:00 3:00 Elton John performed on tour for the last time in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend. His farewell tour kicked off in 2018 but was forced to pause for two years due to the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor