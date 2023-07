Ukrainian commanders, released by Russia, are returned to Ukraine Ahead of NATO's summit, Ukraine's president makes the case for security guarantees. He also arranged for commanders released by the Russians to return to Ukraine against the wishes of Russia.

Ahead of NATO's summit, Ukraine's president makes the case for security guarantees. He also arranged for commanders released by the Russians to return to Ukraine against the wishes of Russia.