Toronto Zoo officials asked visitors to stop showing cellphone videos to the animals Like most teenagers, Nassir would love to spend all day staring at videos on a phone screen. Unlike most 14-year-olds, Nassir is a gorilla at the zoo. Visitors have been sharing their videos with him.

Animals Toronto Zoo officials asked visitors to stop showing cellphone videos to the animals Toronto Zoo officials asked visitors to stop showing cellphone videos to the animals Listen · 0:28 0:28 Like most teenagers, Nassir would love to spend all day staring at videos on a phone screen. Unlike most 14-year-olds, Nassir is a gorilla at the zoo. Visitors have been sharing their videos with him. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor