Ashley Park on Joy Ride, getting raunchy, and a letter to Cardi B

Joy Ride, the ensemble R-rated comedy of the summer, has burst onto the scene with raunchiness, heart, and an unapologetic attitude. The film follows Audrey, played by Ashley Park, who goes to China for a work trip and, along with her friends, gets into more than she bargained for as the trip goes off the rails.



Host Brittany Luse talks to Ashley Park about the universality of raunchiness and how Joy Ride breaks the myth of the polished Asian-American woman. From unfortunate tattoos to a K-Pop rendition of WAP, Joy Ride helps audiences see that everyone can get a little nasty.

