In Good Health: How Chronic Noise Exposure Affects The Human Body

Noise is unavoidable. Whether it's the rumbling of a freight train as it moves along the tracks in your backyard or the constant drip of your leaky faucet – we're surrounded by it.

Qualities of sound, like frequency and loudness, impact how your body responds to a particular source of noise.

A growing body of research says that chronic noise exposure is putting nearly a third of Americans at heightened risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart attacks.

For this installment of our series "In Good Health," where we explore noise and the impact on our life.



How do researchers understand the effects of chronic noise exposure? And how can we take steps to limit noise in our environments? We convene a panel of experts to discuss.

