Some say the century-old water rights system in the West is unfair and racist The right to use water in Western states can be extremely valuable. Now, that century-old system is under scrutiny, with some saying it's unfair and racist.

National Some say the century-old water rights system in the West is unfair and racist Some say the century-old water rights system in the West is unfair and racist Listen · 4:16 4:16 The right to use water in Western states can be extremely valuable. Now, that century-old system is under scrutiny, with some saying it's unfair and racist. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor