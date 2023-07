The New York State Capitol gets its first new statue since 1898: Ruth Bader Ginsberg For the first time since 1898, a new face is being added to the grand staircase in the N.Y. capitol in Albany — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court justice born and raised in Brooklyn.

National The New York State Capitol gets its first new statue since 1898: Ruth Bader Ginsberg The New York State Capitol gets its first new statue since 1898: Ruth Bader Ginsberg Listen · 3:59 3:59 For the first time since 1898, a new face is being added to the grand staircase in the N.Y. capitol in Albany — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court justice born and raised in Brooklyn. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor