Texas has deployed a buoy barrier in the Rio Grande to deter migrant crossings Texas deployed a sting of buoys into the Rio Grande this weekend as a way to deter migrant crossings. It's the latest element in Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-immigration agenda.

National Texas has deployed a buoy barrier in the Rio Grande to deter migrant crossings Texas has deployed a buoy barrier in the Rio Grande to deter migrant crossings Listen · 3:40 3:40 Texas deployed a sting of buoys into the Rio Grande this weekend as a way to deter migrant crossings. It's the latest element in Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-immigration agenda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor