Harry Styles and Drake are among the artists hit by items thrown at them mid-show There's been a disturbing trend at concerts this summer: performers like Harry Styles, Drake and Bebe Rexha being hit — and sometimes hurt — by audience members throwing things at them during shows.

Pop Culture Harry Styles and Drake are among the artists hit by items thrown at them mid-show Harry Styles and Drake are among the artists hit by items thrown at them mid-show Listen · 2:46 2:46 There's been a disturbing trend at concerts this summer: performers like Harry Styles, Drake and Bebe Rexha being hit — and sometimes hurt — by audience members throwing things at them during shows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor