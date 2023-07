When hospital staff refused to give a dying man pain medication, a manager stepped in In 1986, Dorothy Tiernan was with her father on his deathbed. The hospital staff refused to give him pain medication to make him more comfortable, until a manager intervened.

Culture When hospital staff refused to give a dying man pain medication, a manager stepped in When hospital staff refused to give a dying man pain medication, a manager stepped in Listen · 2:49 2:49 In 1986, Dorothy Tiernan was with her father on his deathbed. The hospital staff refused to give him pain medication to make him more comfortable, until a manager intervened. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor