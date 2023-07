A lawsuit to compensate Tulsa Massacre victims and their descendants was dismissed A number of survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre had a setback recently when a lawsuit seeking damages from the state was dismissed. The suit would have compensated them and their descendants.

Race A lawsuit to compensate Tulsa Massacre victims and their descendants was dismissed A lawsuit to compensate Tulsa Massacre victims and their descendants was dismissed Listen · 4:06 4:06 A number of survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre had a setback recently when a lawsuit seeking damages from the state was dismissed. The suit would have compensated them and their descendants. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor