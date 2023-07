The Long Way Home : StoryCorps Monique "Muffie" Mousseau and her partner Felipa Deleon grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. In this episode, they share the long and sometimes painful journey of fighting for their love, their community, and their ancestors...all while making history.

