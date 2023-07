Iowa lawmakers' special session is aimed at further restricting abortion Abortion in Iowa is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers will meet Tuesday in a special session — as Republicans try to pass a bill banning nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

National Iowa lawmakers' special session is aimed at further restricting abortion Iowa lawmakers' special session is aimed at further restricting abortion Listen · 3:24 3:24 Abortion in Iowa is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers will meet Tuesday in a special session — as Republicans try to pass a bill banning nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor