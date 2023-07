Bad Bunny's album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is now the most-streamed ever on Spotify The singer's album was released last May and spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard chart and was streamed more than 350 million times in the first week alone.

Bad Bunny's album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is now the most-streamed ever on Spotify

The singer's album was released last May and spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard chart and was streamed more than 350 million times in the first week alone.