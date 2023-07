Concerns are raised about whether cannabis is safe for older users Many senior citizens are using cannabis to deal with chronic health conditions but experts say they should beware of potentially negative interactions with medications and other problems.

Health Concerns are raised about whether cannabis is safe for older users Concerns are raised about whether cannabis is safe for older users Listen · 4:00 4:00 Many senior citizens are using cannabis to deal with chronic health conditions but experts say they should beware of potentially negative interactions with medications and other problems. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor