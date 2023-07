In a sudden reversal, Turkey agrees to back Sweden's bid to join NATO NPR's Michel Martin talks to public policy expert Daniel Fata, about Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid, and a potential deal to raise the alliance's target for military spending.

Europe In a sudden reversal, Turkey agrees to back Sweden's bid to join NATO Listen · 4:23 NPR's Michel Martin talks to public policy expert Daniel Fata, about Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid, and a potential deal to raise the alliance's target for military spending.