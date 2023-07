Critics say the FDA could do more to regulate caffeinated energy drinks Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York is asking the FDA to investigate the energy drink PRIME. It's become popular with kids, but doctors worry about the beverage's high caffeine content.

Critics say the FDA could do more to regulate caffeinated energy drinks