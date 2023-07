The U.S. has destroyed the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile The destruction of 500 tons of nerve and mustard agent had been decades in the making, and the stockpile had been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot in eastern Kentucky.

National The U.S. has destroyed the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile The U.S. has destroyed the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile Audio will be available later today. The destruction of 500 tons of nerve and mustard agent had been decades in the making, and the stockpile had been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot in eastern Kentucky. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor