Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby makes history

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. The Major League Baseball season has reached its halfway point. That means it's time for their annual All-Star break. The big game between the sport's best players takes place tonight, but fans have already enjoyed an historic Home Run Derby. Last night, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 25 homers in the final round to win. His dad, Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero, won the Derby 16 years ago - the first-ever father-son winners of the event. It's MORNING EDITION.

