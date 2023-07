Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby makes history Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 25 homers in the final round to win. His dad, hall-of-famer Vlad Guerrero, won the derby 16 years ago. They are the first father-son winners of the event.

