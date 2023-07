Multiple California homes and the land they were built on slid down into a canyon NPR's A Martinez talks to Los Angeles Times reporter Grace Toohey about a dozen homes in Los Angeles County that were destroyed Monday by a landslide. The homes had been evacuated.

