The History Of The Crack Era From People Who Lived Through It : Fresh Air "We won't heal until we make sense of the crack epidemic," Donovan X. Ramsey says. His book, When Crack Was King, examines the drug's destructive path through the Black community.

Fresh Air The History Of The Crack Era From People Who Lived Through It The History Of The Crack Era From People Who Lived Through It Listen · 45:54 45:54 "We won't heal until we make sense of the crack epidemic," Donovan X. Ramsey says. His book, When Crack Was King, examines the drug's destructive path through the Black community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor