David Sedaris' War with His Father : Fresh Air "My father was not a good person, but he was a great character," Sedaris says. The humorist writes about his efforts to make peace with his memories of his late father in Happy-Go-Lucky. (Originally broadcast May 2022)



Also, Justin Chang reviews Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.



Fresh Air David Sedaris' War with His Father David Sedaris' War with His Father Listen · 45:48 45:48 "My father was not a good person, but he was a great character," Sedaris says. The humorist writes about his efforts to make peace with his memories of his late father in Happy-Go-Lucky. (Originally broadcast May 2022)



Also, Justin Chang reviews Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor