Best Of: Meeting Tonya Mosley/Rising Temperatures : Fresh Air Terry Gross interviews co-host Tonya Mosley about her life and work, and how they intersect in the current season of her podcast Truth Be Told. It focuses on the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms to heal racial trauma.



Later, Tonya talks about how rising temperatures and extreme heat will change our lives. Her guest is Jeff Goodell, author of The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on A Scorched Planet.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the new film Joy Ride.

Fresh Air Best Of: Meeting Tonya Mosley/Rising Temperatures Best Of: Meeting Tonya Mosley/Rising Temperatures Listen · 48:50 48:50 Terry Gross interviews co-host Tonya Mosley about her life and work, and how they intersect in the current season of her podcast Truth Be Told. It focuses on the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms to heal racial trauma.



Later, Tonya talks about how rising temperatures and extreme heat will change our lives. Her guest is Jeff Goodell, author of The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on A Scorched Planet.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the new film Joy Ride. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor