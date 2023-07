What's happening at the NATO summit Thirty-one countries are meeting in the capital of the Baltic country of Lithuania for a crucial NATO summit that is taking place in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

World What's happening at the NATO summit What's happening at the NATO summit Listen · 4:27 4:27 Thirty-one countries are meeting in the capital of the Baltic country of Lithuania for a crucial NATO summit that is taking place in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor