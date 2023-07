Bank of America ordered to reimburse millions for 'junk fees' Federal regulators have ordered Bank of America to reimburse customers and pay the government a $150 million penalty for so-called "junk fees."

Business Bank of America ordered to reimburse millions for 'junk fees' Bank of America ordered to reimburse millions for 'junk fees' Listen · 2:27 2:27 Federal regulators have ordered Bank of America to reimburse customers and pay the government a $150 million penalty for so-called "junk fees." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor