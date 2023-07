Main suspect in the 1982 Chicago Tylenol Murders dies NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Chicago Tribune reporter Stacy St. Clair about the Tylenol Murders that happened in the Chicago area in 1982. The prime suspect, James Lewis, died Sunday at age 76.

