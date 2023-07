Nearly 120 people have been rescued as flooding continues in Vermont Vermont is dealing with major flooding issues — including washed-out roads, flooded homes and businesses and dams straining to hold back high waters.

Weather Nearly 120 people have been rescued as flooding continues in Vermont Nearly 120 people have been rescued as flooding continues in Vermont Listen · 3:47 3:47 Vermont is dealing with major flooding issues — including washed-out roads, flooded homes and businesses and dams straining to hold back high waters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor