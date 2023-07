Jury rules handwritten will found under Aretha Franklin's couch cushion is valid Aretha Franklin died in 2018 and her children have been locked in a legal battle over her will. A Michigan probate court ruled a four-page, hand-written document can legally be considered her will.

National Jury rules handwritten will found under Aretha Franklin's couch cushion is valid Jury rules handwritten will found under Aretha Franklin's couch cushion is valid Aretha Franklin died in 2018 and her children have been locked in a legal battle over her will. A Michigan probate court ruled a four-page, hand-written document can legally be considered her will.