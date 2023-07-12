A café in Japan has a cool way to fight sweltering summer heat: swordsicles

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. A cafe in Japan came up with a cool way to fight the sweltering summer heat - ninja swords made of ice cream. Ninja Cafe Takayama said the swordsicle will be about 18 inches long, about the same length as a real ninja sword, but thankfully will only have a sharp edge on one side. The cafe says Japan's longest ice cream will go on sale later this month for about seven U.S. dollars. Sword waving classes, though - those are sold separately. It's MORNING EDITION.

