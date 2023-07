A café in Japan has a cool way to fight sweltering summer heat: swordsicles Ninja Cafe Takayama creates the swordsicles out of ice cream. They are about 16 inches long — roughly the same length as a real ninja sword. The swordsicles will go on sale later this month.

Asia A café in Japan has a cool way to fight sweltering summer heat: swordsicles A café in Japan has a cool way to fight sweltering summer heat: swordsicles Listen · 0:28 0:28 Ninja Cafe Takayama creates the swordsicles out of ice cream. They are about 16 inches long — roughly the same length as a real ninja sword. The swordsicles will go on sale later this month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor