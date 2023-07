New government figures are expected to show that inflation is easing New numbers out Wednesday are expected to show the inflation rate in June was just over 3%. That's a big improvement from this time last year, when inflation topped 9%.

Business New government figures are expected to show that inflation is easing New government figures are expected to show that inflation is easing Listen · 3:52 3:52 New numbers out Wednesday are expected to show the inflation rate in June was just over 3%. That's a big improvement from this time last year, when inflation topped 9%. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor