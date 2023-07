The consequences of war are evident at a prosthetic center in Yemen The war in Yemen is slowing down but one of the lasting effects can be seen in the large numbers of people — many of them children — who need prosthetic limbs.

World The consequences of war are evident at a prosthetic center in Yemen The consequences of war are evident at a prosthetic center in Yemen Audio will be available later today. The war in Yemen is slowing down but one of the lasting effects can be seen in the large numbers of people — many of them children — who need prosthetic limbs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor