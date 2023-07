Support group helps imprisoned moms who've lost parental rights deal with grief More than half the women in U.S. prisons are parents. At a women's prison in Minnesota, a support group helps mothers who have lost parental rights deal with their grief.

National Support group helps imprisoned moms who've lost parental rights deal with grief Support group helps imprisoned moms who've lost parental rights deal with grief Audio will be available later today. More than half the women in U.S. prisons are parents. At a women's prison in Minnesota, a support group helps mothers who have lost parental rights deal with their grief. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor